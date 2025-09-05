BlackRock to manage $80 billion for Citigroup as bank refocuses wealth business

Citigroup has entered into an agreement with BlackRock to manage approximately $80 billion in assets for its wealth management clients, the bank announced on Thursday.

The move highlights a growing trend among big banks to collaborate with specialist asset managers while shifting the focus of their wealth businesses towards client advisory and financial planning, Reuters reported.

Key aspects of the partnership Under the arrangement, clients currently served by Citi Investment Management (CIM) will continue to receive wealth advisory, asset allocation, and strategy guidance from their Citi private bankers. BlackRock will be responsible for managing and executing those strategies.

As part of the collaboration, Citi will also deploy BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth platform across its network of private bankers and investment professionals.

Citi is "pleased with its existing BlackRock relationship and desires to pass along the remainder of its in-house assets under management," said Christopher Marinac, director of research at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Marinac added that “it is also a way for Citi to get further efficiency gains very quickly since this outsourcing can drop expenses," which aligns with Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser’s restructuring efforts to streamline operations and boost profits in wealth management.

What's in it for both firms? The agreement is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will have different implications for each company:

For Citigroup: This deal allows Citi to outsource the management of its client assets under management, enabling the bank to focus on client advice and financial planning.

For BlackRock: The agreement brings in a sizable inflow of assets. Some CIM employees will also join BlackRock as portfolio managers for Citi's clients. Additionally, the deal could give BlackRock access to Citi’s private-markets investment strategies over time. BlackRock's strategic push BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, already oversees part of Citigroup’s $635 billion in client investments, Bloomberg News reported earlier on Thursday.

The latest deal aligns with BlackRock's broader strategy to expand its private-markets business. The firm has set a goal of raising $400 billion in private-markets fundraising by 2030 to offset margin pressures from its lower-fee index strategies.

