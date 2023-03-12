Blackstone to sell entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW: Report2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- Blackstone will sell its whole 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings through a block transaction at a floor price of ₹400 per share, according to a report from CNBC.
Blackstone will sell its whole 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings through a block transaction at a floor price of ₹400 per share, according to a report from CNBC. Blackstone, through a company named Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd., owns a stake in Sona BLW.
