Blackstone to sell entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW: Report

On Friday, the shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings closed on the NSE at ₹436.90 apiece level, down by 2.15% from the previous close of ₹446.50. The stock recorded a total volume of 12,05,611 shares compared to a 20-Day average volume of 6,49,826 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 28.72% and on a YTD basis it has gained 4.22% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹706.60 on (21-Mar-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹398.05 on (26-Dec-2022).