Blackstone's Nexus Select Trust IPO: From key dates to price band; check details2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Nexus Select Trust IPO: The company has fixed the price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
Blackstone's Nexus Select Trust REIT Ltd's initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 9, and close on Thursday, May 11. The company has fixed the price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
