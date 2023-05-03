Blackstone's Nexus Select Trust REIT Ltd's initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 9, and close on Thursday, May 11. The company has fixed the price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

On Monday, May 8, the bidding for anchor investors will begin, and on Tuesday, May 16, the allocation's basis will be finalised. On Friday, May 19, the stock will begin trading on domestic exchanges.

A fresh issue for ₹1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) for up to ₹1,800 crore make up the IPO. The size has been reduced down from an initial proposal to raise ₹4,000 crore. The IPO has a value of ₹3,200 crore at the maximum price band of ₹100.

Investors may make bids for 150 units and multiples of that. Institutional investors will receive about 75% of the IPO.

According to a document submitted to SEBI, the company has set aside up to 75% of the offer for high net worth individuals (HNI) and the remaining 25% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB). The book running lead managers for the planned public offering are Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, and BoA ML.

In India, this is the first REIT retail asset offering. Three REITs are currently listed on stock exchanges, and all three are backed by office assets.

Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls across 14 major cities, covering a 9.8 million square feet area. This will be the third REIT sponsored by Blackstone. Nexus Select Trust has also included Select Citywalk Mall in south Delhi.

