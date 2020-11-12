Blink and you might miss the vaccine trade

A further rotation into value shares is almost certain to happen at some point. Even after this week’s bounce they are close to an all-time discount versus the rest, relative to earnings. Periods of fast and accelerating economic growth are associated with value outperformance, particularly after contractions, according to research by Goldman Sachs. Strong third-quarter data suggests that growth will jump-start as soon as the second wave of lockdowns and restrictions is eased. This time, the economic recovery may be seen as more durable.