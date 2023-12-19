Block deal alert — Blackstone to sell entire stake in Embassy Office Parks Reit: Report
The proposed sale encompasses Blackstone's entire 23.6% stake and is estimated to be valued at around $830 million.
The international private equity firm Blackstone Group is set to divest its complete stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT through a substantial block deal scheduled for Wednesday, as reported by various news outlets.
