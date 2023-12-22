Block Deal Buzz: IIFL Finance stock declines 7% after shares worth ₹1,358 crore change hands
Approximately 2.4 crore shares, equivalent to a 6.5 percent stake in the company, were transacted on the exchanges at an average price of ₹555 each.
IIFL Finance shares witnessed a decline of more than 7 percent during the initial trade on December 22, following a substantial block deal amounting to ₹1,358 crore.
