Block Deal: Inox Wind stock hits 10% lower circuit as 1.69 crore shares change hands
Inox Wind stock hits lower circuit at ₹147.65 after block deal at ₹151, a discount of 8%. Promoter entity likely seller. Stock up 460% in 1 year.
Multibagger stock Inox Wind was locked in the 10 percent lower circuit at ₹147.65 after a 5 percent stake in the firm changed hands via a block deal at a floor price of ₹151, a discount of 8 percent from the previous close. The stock has rallied 460 percent in the last 1 year.
