Block deal on March 28: Goldman Sachs acquires HAL, Zomato shares worth ₹281 crore via open market

Block deal on March 28: Banking and financial services major Goldman Sachs bought shares of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Zomato worth ₹281 crore through open market transactions on Friday.

According to BSE block deal data, Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate -- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) -- purchased 3.85 lakh shares of Bengaluru-based HAL. The BSE data showed that US-based Goldman Sachs also acquired 60.07 lakh scrips of online food delivery aggregator Zomato.

Advertisement

Block deal on March 28: Key metrics The shares were bought at ₹199.5-4,176.25 apiece, bringing the combined deal value to ₹280.96 crore. Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management firm Kadensa Capital, through its arm -- Kadensa Master Fund -- sold the same number of shares in HAL and Zomato at the same price. On Friday, shares of HAL rose marginally to close at ₹4,176 apiece on the BSE. Zomato fell 2.07 per cent to settle at ₹201.50 per piece on the exchange.

Stock market today Domestic equity benchmarks ended the final trading session of 2024-25 (FY25) in the red, as investors remained cautious ahead of the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, investors are also closely watching the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, set for release today, for clues on future interest rate movements.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 closed the trade with a drop of 0.31 per cent at 23,519, while the Sensex also wrapped up the session, falling 0.25 per cent to settle at 77,414. The broader markets mirrored the same trend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 0.32 per cent to 51,672, while its peer, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, also tumbled 0.15 per cent to close at 16,095 on Friday, March 28.

D-Street investors became richer by ₹25.90 lakh crore in the entire 2024-25 financial year, with the BSE benchmark Sensex climbing over five per cent, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities. After a stellar show in the 2023-24 fiscal, stock markets had a roller coaster ride in FY25.

Advertisement

After rising about 16 per cent in the first half of the fiscal, the Nifty 50 erased those gains in the next five months. On the global front, trade tensions escalated further after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on automobile imports on Wednesday. He also threatened to impose 'far larger' tariffs on the European Union and Canada if they work together to counter US trade measures.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.