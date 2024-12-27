Aarti Pharmalabs share price will be in focus on Friday after ace investor Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Manager has purchased a significant stake in the company via block deal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) block deal data, Abakkus Asset Manager bought 10,69,972 shares of Aarti Pharmalabs, representing 1.18% stake in the company on December 26. Aarti Pharmalabs shares were bought at an average price of ₹575.04 per share, taking the total deal value at ₹61.52 crore.

The company’s promoter group entities Orchid Family Trust and Tulip Family Trust were the sellers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Orchid Family Trust offloaded 4,97,750 shares, or 0.54%, while the Tulip Family Trust sold 5,02,250 shares, or 0.55%, at ₹575 apiece, the bulk data showed.

Orchid Family Trust and Tulip Family Trust held 1.64% stake each in the drug manufacturing company, as of September 2024.

Aarti Pharmalabs Share Price Aarti Pharmalabs shares jumped 8.22% to close at ₹631.75 apiece on BSE Friday. The small-cap pharma company develops Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and New Chemical Entities, API intermediates amongst other products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap stock has gained over 3% in three months but has jumped more than 25% year-to-date (YTD). This is against BSE Sensex’s 8.6% gain YTD.