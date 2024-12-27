Hello User
Next Story
Block Deal: Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Manager buys 1.18% stake in Aarti Pharmalabs

Ankit Gohel

  • Block Deal: Abakkus Asset Manager bought 10,69,972 shares of Aarti Pharmalabs, representing 1.18% stake in the company on December 26.

Block Deal: Aarti Pharmalabs' promoter group entities Orchid Family Trust and Tulip Family Trust were the sellers.

Aarti Pharmalabs share price will be in focus on Friday after ace investor Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Manager has purchased a significant stake in the company via block deal.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) block deal data, Abakkus Asset Manager bought 10,69,972 shares of Aarti Pharmalabs, representing 1.18% stake in the company on December 26. Aarti Pharmalabs shares were bought at an average price of 575.04 per share, taking the total deal value at 61.52 crore.

The company’s promoter group entities Orchid Family Trust and Tulip Family Trust were the sellers.

The Orchid Family Trust offloaded 4,97,750 shares, or 0.54%, while the Tulip Family Trust sold 5,02,250 shares, or 0.55%, at 575 apiece, the bulk data showed.

Orchid Family Trust and Tulip Family Trust held 1.64% stake each in the drug manufacturing company, as of September 2024.

Aarti Pharmalabs Share Price

Aarti Pharmalabs shares jumped 8.22% to close at 631.75 apiece on BSE Friday. The small-cap pharma company develops Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and New Chemical Entities, API intermediates amongst other products.

The small-cap stock has gained over 3% in three months but has jumped more than 25% year-to-date (YTD). This is against BSE Sensex’s 8.6% gain YTD.

