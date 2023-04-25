Block deals hit record as PEs guard returns in rough Street3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:02 AM IST
The combined value of block deals hit a record ₹1.87 trillion in FY23, up 63% from the preceding fiscal year, shows data compiled by Prime Database
Even as new listings slowed sharply in FY23, the value of block deals hit a record during the year, as private investors booked exits to protect their returns at a time rising interest rates fuelled recessionary fears.
