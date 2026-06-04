Block Deals: Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports shares to be in focus

Shares of Lenskart Solutions and GMR Airports will remain in focus on Thursday after block deals in the stocks. Data from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shows significant bulk and block deals in the equity shares of these companies on June 3.
Here are the details of Lenskart block deal and GMR Airports block deal:
SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), an investment vehicle owned by SoftBank Group, sold 5.65 crore Lenskart shares, representing a 3.25% stake in the company on Wednesday, June 3. It sold Lenskart shares at ₹508.55 apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹2,873.30 crore.
Several global entities and domestic mutual funds bought shares of Lenskart Solutions sold by the SoftBank Group company.
Societe Generale - ODI purchased 1.37 crore Lenskart shares at ₹508.55 apiece, while Goldman Sachs Bank Europe also bought a little over 1.37 crore shares of the company.
Other buyers of Lenskart shares included International Monetary Fund, Fidelity Funds, Wasatch Emerging Markets, Manulife Singapore, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, North Rock SG VCC, ABS Direct Equity Funds LLC, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Kotak Funds, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust.
All these transactions were executed at ₹508.55 per share, NSE data showed.
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 19.5 crore equity shares of GMR Airports, representing a 1.84% stake in the company, at ₹97.75 apiece. The total amount of shares sold stood at ₹1,906.12 crore.
Fidelity Investment Trust, through Fidelity International Small Cap Fund, was the buyer of these 19.5 crore GMR Airports shares at ₹97.75 per share.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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