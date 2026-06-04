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Block Deals: Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports shares to be in focus

Block Deals: SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), an investment vehicle owned by SoftBank Group, sold 5.65 crore Lenskart shares, representing a 3.25% stake in the company at 508.55 apiece, taking the total deal value to 2,873.30 crore.

Ankit Gohel
Published4 Jun 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Block Deals: Lenskart Solutions and GMR Airports shares will be in focus after block deals in the stocks.
Block Deals: Lenskart Solutions and GMR Airports shares will be in focus after block deals in the stocks. (Photo: REUTERS)
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Shares of Lenskart Solutions and GMR Airports will remain in focus on Thursday after block deals in the stocks. Data from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shows significant bulk and block deals in the equity shares of these companies on June 3.

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Here are the details of Lenskart block deal and GMR Airports block deal:

Lenskart block deal

SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), an investment vehicle owned by SoftBank Group, sold 5.65 crore Lenskart shares, representing a 3.25% stake in the company on Wednesday, June 3. It sold Lenskart shares at 508.55 apiece, taking the total deal value to 2,873.30 crore.

Several global entities and domestic mutual funds bought shares of Lenskart Solutions sold by the SoftBank Group company.

Societe Generale - ODI purchased 1.37 crore Lenskart shares at 508.55 apiece, while Goldman Sachs Bank Europe also bought a little over 1.37 crore shares of the company.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: BHEL, NBCC, Lenskart among 10 shares in focus today

Other buyers of Lenskart shares included International Monetary Fund, Fidelity Funds, Wasatch Emerging Markets, Manulife Singapore, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, North Rock SG VCC, ABS Direct Equity Funds LLC, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Kotak Funds, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust.

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All these transactions were executed at 508.55 per share, NSE data showed.

GMR Airports block deal

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 19.5 crore equity shares of GMR Airports, representing a 1.84% stake in the company, at 97.75 apiece. The total amount of shares sold stood at 1,906.12 crore.

Fidelity Investment Trust, through Fidelity International Small Cap Fund, was the buyer of these 19.5 crore GMR Airports shares at 97.75 per share.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

Block DealsBlock DealLenskart SolutionsGMR Airports Infrastructure
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