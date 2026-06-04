Block Deals: Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports shares to be in focus

Shares of Lenskart Solutions and GMR Airports will remain in focus on Thursday after block deals in the stocks. Data from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shows significant bulk and block deals in the equity shares of these companies on June 3.
Here are the details of Lenskart block deal and GMR Airports block deal:
SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), an investment vehicle owned by SoftBank Group, sold 5.65 crore Lenskart shares, representing a 3.25% stake in the company on Wednesday, June 3. It sold Lenskart shares at ₹508.55 apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹2,873.30 crore.
Several global entities and domestic mutual funds bought shares of Lenskart Solutions sold by the SoftBank Group company.
Societe Generale - ODI purchased 1.37 crore Lenskart shares at ₹508.55 apiece, while Goldman Sachs Bank Europe also bought a little over 1.37 crore shares of the company.
Other buyers of Lenskart shares included International Monetary Fund, Fidelity Funds, Wasatch Emerging Markets, Manulife Singapore, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, North Rock SG VCC, ABS Direct Equity Funds LLC, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Kotak Funds, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust.
All these transactions were executed at ₹508.55 per share, NSE data showed.
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 19.5 crore equity shares of GMR Airports, representing a 1.84% stake in the company, at ₹97.75 apiece. The total amount of shares sold stood at ₹1,906.12 crore.
Fidelity Investment Trust, through Fidelity International Small Cap Fund, was the buyer of these 19.5 crore GMR Airports shares at ₹97.75 per share.