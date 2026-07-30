Blockbuster Debut! Indo-MIM share price lists at ₹700 on NSE, a premium of over 44% from IPO price

Indo-MIM IPO Listing: Indo-MIM made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday, July 30, with its shares listing at ₹700 apiece on the NSE, a 44.33% premium to the IPO issue price of ₹485 per share. On BSE, it debuted at ₹703, up 44.95% from the IPO price.

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The listing outperformed market expectations reflected in the grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the debut. Before listing, the IPO was commanding a GMP of ₹184 per share, indicating that the stock was expected to debut at around ₹669, a premium of around 38% to its issue price.

Indo-MIM IPO Subscription Status The Indo-MIM IPO received a strong response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 72.37 times by the close of bidding. The IPO attracted bids for 3,98,58,76,230 equity shares, against 5,50,74,644 shares available for subscription.

Demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was subscribed 204.47 times on the final day of the issue. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 50.65 times, while the retail investor segment garnered a subscription of 6.69 times.

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Indo-MIM IPO Details The Indo-MIM IPO was open for subscription between July 23 and July 27. Following the completion of the basis of allotment on July 28, successful applicants received shares in their demat accounts and refunds were initiated for unsuccessful bidders on July 29.

The ₹3,810.31 crore public issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.03 crore equity shares worth ₹499.10 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.83 crore shares aggregating to ₹3,311.21 crore.

The IPO was priced in the range of ₹461-485 per share, with investors required to apply in lots of 30 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors worked out to ₹14,550. The issue also included a reservation of up to 2 lakh equity shares for eligible employees, who were offered a discount of ₹45 per share.

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The company plans to utilise ₹400 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.

HDFC Bank Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar. Ahead of the IPO opening, the company raised ₹1,140.99 crore from anchor investors on July 22, 2026.

Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM manufactures precision engineering components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology. Over the years, the company has expanded into investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection molding and 3D metal printing, serving sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, medical and consumer products. During FY25, it manufactured more than 6,400 products. For FY26, the company reported 28% YoY growth in revenue and a 26% increase in profit after tax (PAT).

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.