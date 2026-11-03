Blockbuster IPO debut of BLS Polymers; 3 times premium as compared to Jio Platforms - All details for investors here

BLS Polymers IPO listing: BLS Polymers made a blockbuster debut on the NSE, listing at ₹248 against its IPO price of ₹150. This translated into a listing premium of 65.33%, giving investors a gain of ₹98 per share on the day of listing. The stock listed at a massive premium, outshining even the iconic Jio Platforms.

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The performance was particularly notable when compared with Jio Platforms, whose shares opened at ₹1,358, up 21.36% over the issue price of ₹1,119. BLS Polymers delivered a significantly larger percentage return relative to its IPO price.

In percentage terms, BLS Polymers' listing premium of 65.33% was more than three times Jio Platforms' 21.36% premium. This made BLS Polymers' market debut considerably stronger on a percentage-gain basis.

The strong listing for BLS Polymers came after the company's public issue received an overwhelming response from investors, with the IPO subscribed more than 241 times.

The stock listed at ₹248 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a premium of 65.33% over the issue price. On the BSE, it debuted at ₹244.10, translating into a listing gain of 62.73%.

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It then jumped 90% from the IPO price to reach its day's high of ₹285 per share.

Following the strong debut, BLS Polymers' market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹1,514.20 crore.

The listing performance also surpassed grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, BLS Polymers shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around 46%, indicating expectations of a listing price below the levels at which the stock eventually opened.

BLS Polymers IPO: Issue subscribed 241 times The strong market debut followed robust demand for the IPO, which was subscribed 241.22 times, according to NSE data. Investors placed bids for 287.05 crore shares against 1.19 crore shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category led the demand, with its reserved portion subscribed 559.20 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 200.25 times, while the retail investor portion received bids for 128.36 times the shares reserved for it.

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The IPO opened for subscription on October 27 and closed on October 29. BLS Polymers had fixed the price band at ₹142-150 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹930.5 crore at the upper end of the band.

The public issue comprised an entirely fresh issue of 1.7 crore equity shares. The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Goa and meet its working capital requirements.

Of the total proceeds, ₹77.56 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the Goa facility, while ₹89.5 crore will be used for working capital requirements. The remaining amount will go towards general corporate purposes.

The IPO allotment was finalised on October 30, while refunds and credit of shares to investors' demat accounts were scheduled for November 2.

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About BLS Polymers Based in New Delhi, BLS Polymers manufactures custom-formulated polymer compounds in different grades for industrial applications.

Its products are used as raw materials for the sheathing, jacketing and insulation of wires and cables deployed across the power, telecommunications and railway sectors. The company's polymer compounds are also used to coat underground oil, gas and water pipelines, helping protect them against corrosion and external environmental factors.

BLS Polymers' strong listing highlighted the investor appetite for the issue, which had attracted substantial demand across all investor categories.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.