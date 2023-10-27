Blood on street for sixth day in a row

The decline in benchmark indices was led by heavyweight HDFC Bank, which neared its 52-week low

Indian markets plunged for the sixth day in a row to mark their worst run in eight months, as foreign investors continued to dump shares. Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex cracked 1.4% each on Thursday to close at their lowest levels since June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a provisional ₹7,702.53 crore on Thursday; local institutions stepped in with purchases worth ₹6,658.45 crore, enabling the broader markets to recover from their intraday lows. With the indices falling below key levels, the investment strategy has shifted from ‘buy on dips’ to ‘sell on rise’, a market expert said.

The decline in benchmark indices was led by heavyweight HDFC Bank, which neared its 52-week low. During the day, the Nifty fell as low as 18,837.85 and the Sensex 63,092.98 before closing at 18,857.25 and 63,148.15. The indices broke below the psychological levels of 19,000 and 64,000 levels and supports of 18,887.60 and 63,583.07, increasing the bearish sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphic: Mint

The Nifty Midcap 150 recovered more than a percentage point from its intraday low to end 1.14% lower, while the Nifty Smallcap 250, which was down by as much as 3%, pared most of its losses to close just 0.48% lower.

However, this did little to lift the overall sentiment amid the expiry of the October series of derivatives contracts. The rollover data to ascertain whether shorts were carried forward to the November series was unavailable until press time.

However, alongside cash, FPIs raised their net cumulative bearish bets on index futures (Nifty and Bank Nifty) by 59,740 contracts overnight to 152,060 contracts , a seven month high, anticipating weakness ahead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Up until recently, this was a buy-on-dips market, but now it’s a sell-on-rise one," said Andrew Holland, chief executive of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies. “While there hasn’t been a tearing rush for safe-haven currency or gold buying yet, uncertainty looms in the form of potentially higher crude prices if the Israel-Hamas war widens."

Crude oil rose 2% to $88.1 a barrel intraday Thursday, while the rupee held steady at 83.23 against the dollar.

Holland advised investors to “wait at the sidelines" as any bounce could be a “dead cat one". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His views were echoed by Santosh Pandey, president and head of the Nuvama professional clients group.

“A rally toward the highs looks highly improbable in the near term, given the uncertainty over the containment of the West Asia war, which is very different from the Ukraine war, from which the market recovered within a fortnight of its onset despite its more debilitating impact on the global commodity supply chain," said Pandey. “Rather, we could witness more correction in broader markets, especially in stocks which have risen 2-3X in the past few months despite correcting by 10-15% from their recent highs."

IT stocks appear weak, thanks to falling global spending amid higher cost of money and the likelihood of a recession in the US next year. Meanwhile, banking stocks have been hurt by lower net interest margins (NIMs) due to a repricing of deposits. HDFC Bank, whose NIMs shrank and asset quality fell quarter on quarter in September, was a notable loser, declining 2.2% to ₹1,463.40, near its 52-week low of ₹1,445. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty currently trades below its 100-day moving average of 19,418.09, while the Bank Nifty trades below its 200-day moving average of 43,186.93. Technicals show that both Nifty and Bank Nifty are oversold.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!