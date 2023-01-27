Bloodbath on D-Street continues as Sensex down by 1,200 pts, Nifty near 17,5004 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:19 PM IST
BSE Sensex fell by 874.16 points, or 1.45 percent, to 59,330.90, while Nifty 50 was at 17,604.35, down 287.60 points, or 1.61 percent
The Indian equities market continued to extend its free fall. The benchmark indices started the day lower and deepened the cuts during the day. Sensex erased its psychological mark of 60,000, which was down 966.85 points while Nifty 50 slipped below the 17,600 mark down by 300 points.
