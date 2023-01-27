Bloodbath on D-Street continues as Sensex down by 1,200 pts, Nifty near 17,500

"At close, Nifty was down by 288 points or 1.61% at 17604. Volumes on the NSE were sharply higher as compared to recent averages. Broad market indices ended the week where Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 Index fell by 1.5% and 1.9% respectively. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares where advance decline ratio stood at 0.3:1 on BSE. Among Sectoral Indices, PSU Banks and Metal indices gained the most while Auto and Pharma rose the most. Nifty breached its 200 DEMA support of 17750 in the intraday session. Nifty has closed below the crucial support of 17761, which happened to be the multiple bottom support in the last 6 weeks. Now from here, previous support of 17761 is expected to interchange its role as a short-term resistance. Above 17761, resistance for Nifty is seen at 18000. Below 17493, Nifty could extend its fall towards the next support of 17350," he added.