Bloodbath on Dalal Street. Sensex turns negative for the year2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 04:07 PM IST
- The rupee today hit a new low, breaching the 81 mark against the US dollar, while Sensex nosedived over 1,000 points
Indian stock markets fell sharply today with Sensex slumping over 1,000 points and turning negative for the year. Global stocks fell for a third day today on fears of a possible global recession after rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control inflation. Investors worry central banks might be willing to tolerate a painful economic slump to get prices under control. At day's low, Sensex fell to 57,981.