Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Why Sensex is down 1,000 points today2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 02:26 PM IST
- Global cues continuously remain weak as there is a sharp surge in the dollar index and US bond yields post US inflation numbers
Indian stock markets fell sharply today in afternoon trade, with Sensex falling over 1,000 points while Nifty was below 17,600 levels. Analysts attributed the nervousness on Dalal Street to weak global cues on fears of aggressive tightening by the Fed in the face of warnings of a global recession. Rating agency Fitch earlier this week cut India's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 7.8%, amid a slowdown triggered by global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter RBI monetary policy.