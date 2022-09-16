Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Why Sensex is down 1,000 points today

“Technically, Nifty is facing resistance at the 18,100 level and it has slipped below its 20-DMA of 17700 which may lead to some more selling pressure where 17470-17400 is an immediate demand zone then 17150 is a sacrosanct support level. Bank Nifty is outperforming but yesterday, it ends at a day's low after hitting a fresh all-time high which is a little disappointing. On the downside, 40900-40700 is an immediate demand zone; below this, 40270 is the next important support level," he added.

