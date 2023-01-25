Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Why Sensex, Bank Nifty today tumbled up to 1000 points2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:22 PM IST
- Market has fallen because traders and investors are squaring off their positions, says analyst
Indian stock markets tumbled on the monthly derivative expiry day with Sensex tumbling over 800 points while Bank Nifty tanking 2.3%. The Nifty is also in danger of breaching its key support level of 17800. Nifty's volatility index climbed as much as 10%. Stocks of Adani group companies fell between 2% and 5% after short-seller Hindenburg Research said it holds short positions in those firms through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.
