Divam Sharma, founder at Green Portfolio, a SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service Provider, said: “We have a monthly expiry today, where we have seen a lot of long F&O positions being squeezed and margin calls from brokers have resulted in further selling pressure. However, we are bullish on the markets at current levels. The talks on interest rate hikes by US Fed reaching their peak soon has started and this will be positive for the markets over the coming months. We should see more allocation coming back to equity asset classes, particularly in emerging markets. US Dollar index has fallen from a peak of 114.78 to 102, which is again positive for the emerging markets like India. We believe that the markets are a clear buy at these levels. 17750 is a good support zone for the markets and we do not expect it to break considering above factors. We are all looking forward to a positive budget over the coming week."