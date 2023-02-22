Bloodbath on Street: Markets post biggest losses in 5 months; Bajaj and HDFC twins, RIL top losers
- Markets have tumbled for the fourth day in a row, seeing their biggest losing streak in five months. Sensex has erased its psychological level of 60,000 mark and the Nifty 50 was toppled below 17,600. That being said, Sensex and Nifty 50 closed on their lowest reading since October 19 last year.
Markets witnessed a bloodbath on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty 50 plummeting over 1.5% each ahead of monthly F&O expiry. Feeble global cues are the biggest reason for the broad-based selloff at home as investors focus on RBI and Fed minutes which are hoped to give some clarity on the rate hike cycle ahead and inflation going forward. Banking stocks took a massive heat, while a significant drop was also seen in IT, metal, energy, and financial stocks. Heavyweight Reliance Industries, along with Bajaj and HDFC twins further dragged the performance.
