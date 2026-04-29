Bloom Energy stock hits fresh record, jumps 28% after blockbuster Q1 results and higher 2026 guidance

Bloom Energy, a company that provides on-site power solutions, saw a sharp uptick in its shares on Wednesday, 29 April, climbing 28.32% to a fresh all-time high of $290.50 apiece as investor sentiment was boosted after the company delivered a blockbuster first-quarter result, followed by a substantial increase in its full-year financial outlook.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue of $751.1 million, a robust 130.4% improvement compared to $326.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, with product revenue surging to $653.3 million from $211.9 million, as per the company's press release.

Its adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter totaled $0.44, a dramatic improvement from $0.03 in the year-ago period.

The company reported operating income of $72.2 million in the first quarter, representing an increase of $91.3 million year-over-year. It also generated $73.6 million in cash flow from operating activities, an increase of $184.3 million from the year-ago period.

Reflecting blockbuster growth in the first quarter, the NYSE-listed company now expects its full-year revenue to be in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion, representing a notable upgrade from the previous forecast of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

The adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2026 now stands at $1.85 to $2.25, compared to the earlier range of $1.33 to $1.48 provided in February, its press release showed.

KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Energy, said, "We at Bloom are ushering in the era of digital power for the digital age. Bloom is rapidly becoming the standard and go-to choice for on-site power."

Simon Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of Bloom Energy, added, “Bloom is a generational company with differentiated technology, a compelling strategy, and a mission-driven team focused on disciplined execution. I’m excited to help scale the business and support Bloom's next phase of growth.”

The company is benefiting from the data centre boom, which requires large amounts of uninterrupted power to handle heavy workloads. Earlier this month, the company extended its partnership with Oracle to supply 2.8 gigawatts of fuel cell energy systems.

The energy supply from Bloom Energy will support Oracle’s artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure.

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Stock up over 200% in 2026 Bloom Energy has emerged as a remarkable success story in 2026, as the stock’s month-to-date returns have surged to 110%, pushing its gain for the year to a whopping 222% so far.

The rally builds on a 291% jump in 2025. Over the trailing 12 months, the stock has skyrocketed more than 1,200%.