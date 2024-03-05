Active Stocks
Tue Mar 05 2024 15:29:52
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,088.60 -0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,021.95 3.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.85 -0.82%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.25 1.26%
  1. Titan Company share price
  2. 3,748.45 0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bloomberg to add Indian bonds to EM debt indexes from January 2025
BackBack

Bloomberg to add Indian bonds to EM debt indexes from January 2025

Reuters

The Indian government began discussing inclusion of its securities in global indexes as far back as 2013, but the move was held back by its curbs on foreign investments in domestic debt.

Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday after selling pressure weakened US stocks. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday after selling pressure weakened US stocks. (Image: Pixabay)

Bloomberg Index Services said on Tuesday it would include in its Emerging Market Local Currency Index from Jan. 31 next year 34 Indian government bonds eligible for investment via the country's fully accessible route (FAR).

"The inclusion of these bonds will be phased in over a 10-month period starting on the rebalance date of January 31, 2025," it said in a statement.

"The weight of India FAR bonds will be increased in increments of 10% of their full market value every month over the 10-month period ending in October 2025."

The Indian government began discussing inclusion of its securities in global indexes as far back as 2013, but the move was held back by its curbs on foreign investments in domestic debt.

In April 2020, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a clutch of securities free of foreign investment curbs under a "fully accessible route" (FAR), that made them eligible for inclusion in global indexes.

JPMorgan (JPM.N), opens new tab was the first to announce India's inclusion in its widely tracked emerging market debt index in September last year, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows into the world's fifth-largest economy.

Tuesday's inclusion by Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. was based on feedback invited in January on its plan to include eligible Indian bonds in the EM local currency indexes phases over five months starting from September 2024, the company said.

By January 31 this year, 34 Indian FAR bonds with a total market value of $448 billion were eligible for the EM Local Currency Government Index, and the other indexes, it added.

Once completely phased into the Bloomberg Emerging Market 10% Country Capped Index, India FAR bonds will be fully capped at 10% weight within the index.

At that point, the Indian rupee is expected to become the third largest currency component of the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Index, following the Chinese renminbi and the South Korean won, it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie