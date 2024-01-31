BLS E-Services IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
BLS E-Services IPO: BLS E-Services IPO solely comprises of fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 crore equity shares. The net proceeds will be used for various purposes such as organic growth, inorganic growth, and general corporate purposes. Know 10 key things from the RHP before investing.
BLS E-Services IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 30. Investor interest for the BLS E-Services IPO was still quite strong on the second day of subscription.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message