BLS E-Services share price down 40% from their peak, slips below IPO price; should you invest now?
BLS E-Services share price traded 30% below listing price. IPO raised around ₹300 crores used for expansion. Stock in downtrend due to overvaluation, advised to avoid. Negotiating acquisitions for inorganic growth.
BLS E-Services share price has been trading roughly 30% less than its listing price of ₹366. The BLS E-Services share price made an impressive start on February 6, 2024 where it opened at ₹305 on the NSE, 125.93% more than the ₹135 issue price. BLS shares debuted at ₹309 apiece on BSE, which was 128.89% more than the issue price. Since March 5, the price of the stock has been below its listing price.
