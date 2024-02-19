BLS E-Services share: Newly listed stock rises 30% in post-Q3 results rally
BLS E-Services shares listed on BSE and NSE on 6th February 2024 at a premium of around 125%
BLS E-Services share price has been in an uptrend since its Q3 results 2024 were declared on 12th February. In the post-Q3 results rally, BLS E-Services share price has surged from ₹309.30 apiece to ₹399.60 per share on NSE, delivering to the tune of 30 percent in the last five straight sessions. After listing over 100 percent premium on 6th February 2024 at the Indian stock market exchanges, BLS E-Services share price has managed to maintain the bull trend and strong Q3 results fueled that rally further.
