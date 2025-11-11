BLS International Q2 Results: Profit jumps 27% YoY to ₹186 crore; revenue rises 49%

BLS International Services has reported its highest-ever quarterly performance, showcasing significant growth and strategic expansions.

In Q2FY26, BLS International's consolidated revenue surged to ₹736.6 crores, marking a 48.8% increase year-over-year (YoY). The company's EBITDA also saw a substantial rise of 29.7% YoY, reaching ₹212.8 crores. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹185.7 crores, reflecting a 27.4% growth compared to the same period last year. These figures underscore the company's robust financial health and its effective strategies in expanding its global footprint and diversifying its portfolio.

Segment-wise performance The company's segmental performance further illustrates its growth trajectory. The Visa & Consular Business, contributing approximately 62% of total revenue, experienced a 9.8% YoY revenue increase to ₹458.6 crores in Q2FY26. This growth was driven by an 11.7% increase in application counts.

The Digital Business, contributing about 38% of total revenue, saw a remarkable 259.3% YoY revenue increase to ₹278 crores, primarily due to the consolidation of Aadifidelis Solutions acquired in November 2024.

H1 performance For the half-year ending September 30, 2025, BLS International's revenue from operations grew by 46.5% YoY to ₹1,447.2 crores. The company's EBITDA surged by 40.3% YoY to ₹417 crores, with EBITDA margins standing at 28.8%. The profit after tax (PAT) for the half-year was ₹366.7 crores, a 37.6% increase YoY.

Order wins A significant development during this period was BLS International's three-year contract win with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres across China.

Additionally, the company secured the Cyprus Visa processing operations in Kazakhstan, further consolidating its presence in Central Asia. In Latin America, BLS International expanded its regional presence by inaugurating a new Visa Application Centre in Argentina, relocating to a larger facility in Ecuador, and transitioning to a self-managed model in Bolivia, moving away from a partner-operated setup.

According to Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd., the company's focus on technology-led service delivery and operational excellence continues to drive its performance and reinforce its leadership in the global government and citizen services domain.