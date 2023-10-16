BLS International Services shares up for second straight session, gain 8%; here's why
BLS International Services jumped 8.15% in early trade on Monday, reaching 270.50 apiece. In the current year so far, the shares have rallied 63.27%.
Shares of BLS International Services extended their gain for the second consecutive session on Monday with an 8.15% increase, reaching ₹270.50 per share. This significant uptick in shares came after the company won another Schengen global visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started