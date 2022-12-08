BLS International Services turn ex-bonus, shares rise by 10%

BLS International set December 10 as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders for the bonus issue. While December 10 is a weekend, and the market will be closed. Hence, for the bonus issue, shareholders whose names appear in the record book of the company by end of December 9 are eligible. That means, BLS International shares must be in your Demat account by Friday-end to be eligible. Thereby, BLS International shares have turned ex-bonus on Thursday.