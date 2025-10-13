BLS International share price cracks over 17% to 52-week low after MEA imposes ban on future tenders for 2 years

BLS International Services share price crashed over 17% to hit a 52-week low on Monday after the company was debarred by the Government of India from participating in future tenders of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India Missions abroad for a period of two years. BLS International shares plunged as much as 17.85% to ₹277 apiece on the BSE.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on October 9, had issued a directive to BLS International Services restricting the company from participating in new Indian Mission tenders for a period of two years.

However, the company clarified that the ministry order did not impact its ongoing operations and will not have significant bearing on the financials.

“This development does not impact the company’s current financials or ongoing operations. All existing contracts with Indian Missions across the globe remain valid and continue to operate as scheduled. Additionally, the order will not have any significant bearing on the company’s financial outlook,” BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing on October 11.

In Q1FY26, Indian Missions contributed ~12% to the consolidated revenue and ~8% of EBITDA of the company.

“The company is working to resolve the matter. The company views this as a procedural development within the visa outsourcing industry and remains confident of a constructive resolution in due course,” it added.

BLS International Share Price Performance BLS International share price has fallen 21% in one month and more than 24% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 19% in six months, and has plunged 40% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, BLS International shares have gained 17% in two years, and has delivered a staggering 1,455% returns in the past five years.

At 9:25 AM, BLS International share price was trading 14.40% lower at ₹288.65 apiece on the BSE.