BLS International share price hits 52-week high on bagging contract from Indian High Commission in Canada
BLS International Services stated in its exchange filing that the High Commission of India in Canada has once again given it the contract to outsource consular, passport, and visa services. BLS International stock price rose 64.82% and outperformed its sector by 38.96% in the past year.
BLS International share price jumped nearly 7% to touch 52-week high following the announcement that the company secured a contract with the Indian High Commission in Canada. BLS International share price opened at ₹307.40 apiece on BSE. BLS International shares touched intraday high of ₹316.55 and low of ₹305.
