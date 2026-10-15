BLS International share price jumps 9%: Can the recovery sustain? Check forecast by stock market experts

BLS International Services share price jumped 9% on Thursday, 15 October, tracking a stock market rally as upbeat sentiment around the ongoing earnings season lifted investor appetite. Buying in IT and financial stocks, along with gains in Reliance Industries, supported the market’s advance. However, hotter-than-expected US inflation data fuelled concerns over another Federal Reserve rate hike this year, limiting further gains in the broader market.

Despite Thursday’s sharp rebound, BLS International Services shares have remained under pressure over the medium term. The stock has gained 5.60% over the past week and 4.86% in the past two weeks, but has declined 3.99% over three months, 22.88% over six months and 28.56% year-to-date.

The company has announced several developments in recent months. It partnered with Signzy to integrate document intelligence and deepfake detection into its visa and consular processing ecosystem across more than 100 countries. It also appointed former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves as Global Strategic Advisor, following the addition of former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to its Global Advisory Board.

BLS International has also processed 500 million applications worldwide across its visa, consular and citizen services businesses. It received Great Place To Work® certification in India and achieved CMMI® Maturity Level 5 appraisal for DEV, SVC and Security (V3.0). ICRA assigned the company an AA- rating with a Stable outlook for long-term facilities and an A1+ rating for short-term facilities.

On the financial front, BLS International reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹890.5 crore in Q1 FY27, up 25.3% year-on-year. EBITDA stood at ₹252.4 crore, while profit after tax came in at ₹201.6 crore.

BLS International Services share price today BLS International Services share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹221.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹240 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said BLS International has been an underperforming stock, although it witnessed some buying interest in Thursday’s session. He advised traders to use the current bounce as an opportunity to exit long positions, identifying ₹242–245 as a resistance zone and ₹210 as a key support level.

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said BLS International had staged a sharp recovery, rising 4.65% to ₹230.33 and forming a strong bullish candle on higher volumes. The RSI has moved above 50, signalling improving momentum. However, the stock continues to trade below its major moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains weak. He placed resistance at ₹240–244 and support at ₹212–213. A sustained breakout above ₹244 could strengthen the ongoing recovery.