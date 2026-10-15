BLS International share price jumps 9%: Can the recovery sustain? Check forecast by stock market experts

BLS International Services share price jumped 9% on Thursday, 15 October, tracking a stock market rally as upbeat sentiment around the ongoing earnings season lifted investor appetite. Buying in IT and financial stocks, along with gains in Reliance Industries, supported the market’s advance. However, hotter-than-expected US inflation data fuelled concerns over another Federal Reserve rate hike this year, limiting further gains in the broader market.

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Despite Thursday’s sharp rebound, BLS International Services shares have remained under pressure over the medium term. The stock has gained 5.60% over the past week and 4.86% in the past two weeks, but has declined 3.99% over three months, 22.88% over six months and 28.56% year-to-date.

The company has announced several developments in recent months. It partnered with Signzy to integrate document intelligence and deepfake detection into its visa and consular processing ecosystem across more than 100 countries. It also appointed former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves as Global Strategic Advisor, following the addition of former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to its Global Advisory Board.

BLS International has also processed 500 million applications worldwide across its visa, consular and citizen services businesses. It received Great Place To Work® certification in India and achieved CMMI® Maturity Level 5 appraisal for DEV, SVC and Security (V3.0). ICRA assigned the company an AA- rating with a Stable outlook for long-term facilities and an A1+ rating for short-term facilities.

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On the financial front, BLS International reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹890.5 crore in Q1 FY27, up 25.3% year-on-year. EBITDA stood at ₹252.4 crore, while profit after tax came in at ₹201.6 crore.

BLS International Services share price today BLS International Services share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹221.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹240 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said BLS International has been an underperforming stock, although it witnessed some buying interest in Thursday’s session. He advised traders to use the current bounce as an opportunity to exit long positions, identifying ₹242–245 as a resistance zone and ₹210 as a key support level.

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Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said BLS International had staged a sharp recovery, rising 4.65% to ₹230.33 and forming a strong bullish candle on higher volumes. The RSI has moved above 50, signalling improving momentum. However, the stock continues to trade below its major moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains weak. He placed resistance at ₹240–244 and support at ₹212–213. A sustained breakout above ₹244 could strengthen the ongoing recovery.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.