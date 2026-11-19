Multibagger stock | BLS Polymers share price: BLS Polymers shares rallied over 8% to hit a record high on Thursday, November 19, after the company reported a strong set of financial results for the quarter ended September 2026. Robust growth in revenue, profitability and operating performance helped drive investor interest in the recently listed stock, which had already delivered substantial gains since its market debut.

The stock opened at ₹291.50 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹303.95. At its day's peak, BLS Polymers had gained around 35% from its 52-week low of ₹225, recorded on November 3, 2026.

The stock had more than doubled from its IPO price of ₹150, translating into gains of approximately 103% since its issue price. BLS Polymers' IPO opened for subscription on October 27, 2026, and closed on October 29. The company made its stock market debut on November 3, 2026. The shares had also advanced 26% over the preceding week.

BLS Polymers Q2 results: Profit jumps 131%, EBITDA nearly doubles BLS Polymers reported a 130.63% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹10.54 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹4.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 28.92% year-on-year to ₹125.56 crore, while EBITDA surged 92.98% to ₹17.31 crore from ₹9 crore in Q2FY26. The performance reflected strong demand from key end-user industries, including power, telecommunications and infrastructure.

The polymer division remained the company's primary growth driver. Segment revenue from the division increased 35.5% year-on-year to ₹8,885.05 lakh in Q2FY27, compared with ₹6,558.67 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. The trading segment, meanwhile, reported a 15.4% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹3,671.24 lakh.

The company also reported strong performance for the first half of FY27. Revenue from operations rose 35.63% year-on-year to ₹232.59 crore in H1FY27, compared with ₹171.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA increased 41.71% to ₹33.57 crore, while EBITDA margins improved to 14.43% from 13.81% in H1FY26. Profit after tax climbed 51.16% year-on-year to ₹20.77 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage.

Commenting on the performance, Karan Aggrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of BLS Polymers, said the results reflected the company's continued focus on operational execution and customer relationships. He noted that demand from sectors such as power and telecommunications continued to provide growth opportunities.

Aggrawal added that the company remained focused on expanding its manufacturing capabilities and increasing the contribution of value-added products to strengthen its product mix.

Following the September quarter, BLS Polymers completed its initial public offering of 1.7 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹150 apiece. The fresh issue raised approximately ₹255 crore. The shares were subsequently listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE on November 3, 2026.

BLS Polymers Ltd debuted on November 3, 2026, at ₹248.00 per share on the NSE and ₹244.10 per share on the BSE. This marked a strong listing premium of 65.33% on the NSE and 62.73% on the BSE over its final IPO issue price of ₹150.

Should you buy BLS Polymers shares? India's polymer-compounds industry is expected to benefit from rising demand across several end-user industries, supported by infrastructure investments, expanding power requirements and increasing industrial activity. However, for investors evaluating BLS Polymers after its sharp post-listing rally, the key considerations remain its growth outlook, profitability, valuations and ability to execute its expansion plans.

SBI Securities said India's polymer-compounds industry was expected to benefit from growing demand for wires and cables as well as industrial pipelines. Investments in power transmission, renewable energy, telecommunications, construction and pipeline infrastructure were likely to support industry growth, it said.

The brokerage added that increasing requirements for application-specific, flame-retardant and high-performance compounds would further drive demand for customised polymer formulations.

SBI Securities maintained a bullish view on the company, citing its presence in a niche segment, improving profitability, underutilised existing capacity and proposed capacity expansion. These factors were expected to provide opportunities for the company to capitalise on industry growth.

Meanwhile, Swastika said BLS Polymers' higher valuation multiple was supported by its superior return ratios, with return on equity (ROE) exceeding 30%, as well as expanding EBITDA margins over the past three years.

With the stock already having gained approximately 103% over its IPO price, investors would need to weigh its strong earnings momentum and expansion opportunities against the valuation premium and execution risks before making fresh investment decisions.