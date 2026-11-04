BLS Polymers shares jump 7% for second day, hit record high; stock rallies 92% over IPO price | Investors guide here

BLS Polymers share price extended its winning streak for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, 4 November, rising nearly 7% to hit a fresh record high of ₹288 apiece on the BSE. The stock has surged around 92% over its IPO price of ₹150, following an impressive market debut on Tuesday.

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BLS Polymers share price today opened at ₹277.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹288 per share, and a intraday low of ₹273.95 apiece.

The stock had listed at a substantial premium on 3 November, closing nearly 79.5% above its issue price. On the BSE, BLS Polymers shares opened at ₹244.10, marking a gain of 62.73% over the IPO price. Buying interest intensified during the session, taking the stock to an intraday high of ₹285.25, up 90.16%. It eventually settled at ₹269.30, a premium of 79.53%.

On the NSE, the shares debuted at ₹248, representing a 65.33% premium over the issue price, and closed at ₹268.80, up 79.2%. The company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1,670.52 crore at the close of its listing day session.

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BLS Polymers IPO details The company's ₹255-crore initial public offering (IPO) witnessed overwhelming investor demand, with the issue subscribed 241.22 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.7 crore equity shares, with the price band fixed at ₹142–150 per share.

According to the red herring prospectus, BLS Polymers plans to deploy ₹77.56 crore from the IPO proceeds to expand its manufacturing facility and increase production capacity for select existing products. Another ₹89.5 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

BLS Polymers manufactures custom-formulated polymer compounds used across industries such as telecommunications, power, railways, water infrastructure, and oil and gas distribution.

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The company operates a manufacturing facility in Goa with an installed capacity of 35,251 metric tonnes per annum. Its distribution network spans 23 states and Union Territories in India, while its exports reach 13 countries, including the US, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bangladesh.

What should investors do? Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd, said BLS Polymers made a strong debut on the Indian stock market, listing at ₹248 on the NSE, a premium of 65.33% over its issue price of ₹150.

Incorporated in 1991 and headquartered in New Delhi, BLS Polymers manufactures custom-formulated polymer compounds for critical industries such as telecommunications, power, railways, water infrastructure, and oil and gas distribution. Its diversified product portfolio includes high-density polyethylene (HDPE), medium-density polyethylene (MDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE), halogen-free flame-retardant (HFFR), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), cable-filling and adhesive-coating compounds. These products are used in insulation, sheathing, jacketing and corrosion protection applications for wires, cables and underground pipelines.

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The company operates a manufacturing facility spread across approximately 24,220 square metres in Goa, equipped with 11 manufacturing machines and an in-house quality control laboratory. Its revenue from operations increased to ₹349.43 crore in FY26, while its EBITDA margin improved to 13.33% from 12.08% in the previous year.

Highlighting the industry's growth prospects, Singh noted that the Indian polymer compounding market expanded from $6 billion in 2019 to $9.9 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach $16.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of around 9% between 2026 and 2031.

According to Singh, investors should closely monitor the company's ability to sustain revenue growth, improve profitability and execute its planned capacity expansion while maintaining healthy cash flows. Key parameters to track include quarterly revenue performance, EBITDA margins, capacity utilisation and cash flows, along with demand trends for polymer compounds used in wires, cables and industrial pipelines.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.