Blue Cloud shares jump over 30% in 2 days after joining hands with Malaysia's SpaceX International for AI infra

Small-cap stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions witnessed strong traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, 11 August, after announcing signing a statement of work with SpaceX International for AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data centre solutions.

SpaceX International Ltd, MY is a Malaysia-registered corporate entity, distinct from Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX.

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After a 13.58% jump in the previous session, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price surged as much as 15% in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, to hit an intraday high of ₹25.80. In just two sessions, the stock has surged nearly 31%.

Blue Cloud signs pact with SpaceX In an exchange filing on 10 August, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA, had executed statement of work no. 1 with SpaceX International Ltd, MY.

The company said statement of work is issued under and incorporated into the master services agreement between the parties dated 9 July 2026 and provides for a minimum contractual commitment of $150 million over an eighteen-month term, subject to the terms and conditions of the executed agreements.

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The engagement represents a significant step in Blue Cloud’s expansion into large-scale AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-centre solutions for global clients.

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As per the exchange filing, under the statement of work, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions- USA will design, build, integrate, secure, connect and operate a dedicated, sovereign-grade AI compute and data-centre platform for SpaceX International Ltd, MY, spanning four sectors: AI infrastructure ($70 million), cybersecurity ($25 million), telecommunications ($25 million) and data centre solutions ($30 million).

Services will be delivered across five phases over six quarterly billing periods, commencing with assessment and design and culminating in managed operations from the sixth quarter onward.

“This engagement is an important milestone for our AI infrastructure business and reflects Blue Cloud’s ability to design, build and operate integrated AI compute, cybersecurity and data-centre solutions at scale. We believe this programme strengthens our long-term strategy of building technology infrastructure capabilities for global clients," said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

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Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is scheduled to be held on Friday, 14 August 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price trend Blue Cloud share price hit a 52-week low of ₹16.51 on 27 January 2026 after hitting a 52-week high of ₹38 on 6 November 2025. As per BSE data, the stock is up 16% year-to-date.

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