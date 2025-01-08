Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price hit a 5% upper circuit at ₹105.27 apiece on Wednesday after the company received an order from Discovery Oaks Public School for implementation of its AIOT product Edugenie and Emotifics.

The project involves the deployment of Edugenie and Emotifics, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled edutech product with an order value of ₹1.05 crore, the company said.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is an innovative AIoT solutions provider specializing in AI-based healthcare and technology products.

The company informed that EduGenie is an AI-enabled Learning Management System (LMS) designed to facilitate tailored educational experiences and strengthen connections between instructors and students. The platform offers unlimited video courses, live classes, text courses, and projects, creating a rich and diverse educational ecosystem.

Emotifics is a product of Bluecloud, an End to End AIoT Service supplier. Emotifics provides more products which have more advanced features such as Gender and Age detector, Smile detector, sunglass detector, Face feature tracker and Full-HD Face tracker, it said.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Stock Split Blue Cloud Softech Solutions recently announced the record for its stock split. In a regulatory filing on January 3, the company said its has fixed January 20 as record date for the subdivision of its shares.

“...we wish to intimate you that ‘the Company’ has fixed Monday, 20th Day of January, 2025 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division/Split of each fully paid-up equity share…,” Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said.

The company’s board approved a stock split in a 1:2 ratio, meaning one equity share of the multibagger small-cap stock with a face value of ₹2 each will be subdivided into two company shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

The company shareholders had approved the stock split in their meeting held on December 30, 2024.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Stock Price Trend Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has fallen over 20% in one month and more than 50% in the past six months. However, the smallcap stock has jumped over 76% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of more than 706% in two years.