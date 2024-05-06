Blue Dart Express share price rises more than 6% to scale 52-week highs post Q4 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
Stock Market Today: Blue Dart Express share price gained more than 6% to scale 52-week highs during the morning trades on Monday post its Q4 earnings performance. Consolidated net profit at ₹77.8 Crore grew 12% year-on-year. It also is considering 250% dividend. Should you Buy , Sell or Hold ?
Stock Market Today: Blue Dart Express share price gained more than 6% to scale 52-week highs during the morning trades on Monday post Q4 results. Blue Dart Express had reported its earnings performance on Friday post market hours. Blue Dart Express Board plans a 250% dividend for the investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started