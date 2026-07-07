Blue Jet Healthcare shares rise after the launch of QIP at the floor price of ₹531.70 per share

Blue Jet Healthcare share price rose as much as 3.12% to ₹579.50 apiece on NSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds from institutional investors on Monday.

Blue Jet Healthcare share price opened at ₹567.90 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹561.95 on Monday.

Blue Jet Healthcare QIP details Blue Jet Healthcare's board of directors on Monday approved the floor price for its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) following a meeting of the company's Investment and Finance Committee, according to an NSE filing.

The board also cleared the preliminary placement document and set the QIP floor price at ₹531.70 per equity share, in line with the pricing formula prescribed by the capital markets regulator.

As per the filing, the company may offer shares at a discount of up to 5% to the floor price, in accordance with the special resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2026.

While the final issue price will be decided by the book-running lead managers, the QIP was authorised to open on July 6, 2026. Under the issue, the company will allot equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

Media reports indicate that Blue Jet Healthcare is looking to raise around ₹600 crore through the QIP as it seeks to mobilise funds from institutional investors.

“We wish to inform you that pursuant to the approval accorded by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), at its meeting held on May 25, 2026 and the shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the special resolution passed on June 17, 2026, the Investment and Finance Committee has, at its meeting held today i.e. July 6, 2026, inter alia, considered and approved the floor price for the Issue, being ₹ 531.70 per Equity Share (“Floor Price”), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations,” the company said in the filing.

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Blue Jet Healthcare share price trend Blue Jet Healthcare share price trend has remained positive in the near-term despite weak market sentiments. The stock has given over 9% gains in a week and 23% gains in a month.

Furthermore, Blue Jet Healthcare shares have delivered 8% returns on a year-to-date (YTD), however, has descended 36.41% in a year.

Blue Jet Healthcare share price made its market debut in November 2023.