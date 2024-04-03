Blue Pebble share price lists with a 18.5 % premium, at ₹199 on the NSE SME

Blue Pebble share price lists at ₹ 199, a 18.5% premium on the NSE SME. The Blue Pebble IPO had opened for subscription on March 26, 2024, and it ended on March 28, 2024.

Blue Pebble share price saw a strong start, listing at ₹199, a 18.5 % premium over the issue price, on the NSE SME on Wednesday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The street was expecting decent listing gains as indicated by grey market premium data.

The grey market premium, or GMP, for Blue Pebble's IPO stood at ₹15. This indicated that the price of Blue Pebble shares were selling at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market according to www.investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the top end of the IPO price range and the existing premium on the grey market taken into account, the expected listing price for Blue Pebble shares is ₹183 per, 8.93% more than the ₹168 IPO price.

A "grey market premium" denotes the willingness of investors to part with more money than the issue price.

Blue Pebble Ltd offer had seen strong subscription figures with issue being subscribed 56.32 times by day 3. The issue had got very good response from non-institutional buyers, whose portion set was subscribed 97.31 times, and retail investors, whose portion set was subscribed 58.40 times. Qualified institutions (QIBs) portion was subscribed 21.77 times.

Bidding for the Blue Pebble IPO began on March 26, 2024, and it ended on March 28, 2024. On Monday, April 1, 2024, the allocation for the Blue Pebble IPO was completed.

The pricing band for the Blue Pebble IPO had been decided between ₹159 to ₹168 per share. An applicant was to bid for a minimum of 800 shares, which was the lot size. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹18.14 crore Blue Pebble initial public offering (IPO) comprises a new issuance of 1,080,000 equity shares, with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer for sale component.

Blue Pebble Limited, established in 2017, offers environmental branding and interior design services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company offers concept, design, printing, furnishing, and installation of vinyl graphics, signage, and a variety of furnishing products, such as but not limited to 3D walls, frost/clear glass films, artefacts, wall panels, murals, and sculptures, for corporate interiors and exterior workplace environments.

Themed designs, large format printing, vinyl, fabric, and canvas printing, sign fabrication, and the installation of 3D art are among the print

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!