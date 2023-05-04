Blue Star Q4 net profit up 195% at 225 Cr, Board recommends 1:1 bonus share and 12 per share dividend

Vir S. Advani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Star Limited adds, “We are delighted to report record financial performance in FY23. During the fiscal year, we improved our market share in all the businesses, commissioned the Deep Freezer manufacturing plant at Wada and the Room Air Conditioner manufacturing unit in Sri City, enhanced our R&D capabilities, deepened our distribution reach, and set up wholly owned subsidiaries in the US, Europe, and Japan in pursuit of expanding our global footprint. Blue Star is in its 80th year of operations, and as in the past, it has not only reinvented itself post the pandemic, but has emerged stronger." “With the weather forecast indicating a strong summer combined with a strong carry forward order book for our B2B businesses, we are optimistic about the prospects for Q1FY24 and FY24."