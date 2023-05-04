Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Blue Star Q4 net profit up 195% at 225 Cr, Board recommends 1:1 bonus share and 12 per share dividend

Blue Star Q4 net profit up 195% at 225 Cr, Board recommends 1:1 bonus share and 12 per share dividend

3 min read . 05:28 PM IST Vipul Das
The shares of Blue Star closed today on the BSE at 1437.60 apiece, down by 0.07% from the previous close of 1438.60.

Blue Star a mid cap company recorded a market cap of 13,846.08 Cr during today's closing session.

Blue Star a mid cap company recorded a market cap of 13,846.08 Cr during today's closing session. The consumer discretionary company has declared its impressive Q4 results along with 1:1 bonus and 12 per share dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Blue Star a mid cap company recorded a market cap of 13,846.08 Cr during today's closing session. The consumer discretionary company has declared its impressive Q4 results along with 1:1 bonus and 12 per share dividend for its eligible shareholders.

The Board of Directors have recommended “Issue of Equity Bonus Shares in proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity share of 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of 2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on record date, subject to the approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and other statutory/regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions, and sanctions, as may be necessary. In this respect, the record date shall be decided by the Board post approval of the shareholders through postal ballot and thereafter shall be intimated to the Stock Exchanges," said Blue Star in a stock exchange filing.

The Board of Directors have recommended "Issue of Equity Bonus Shares in proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity share of 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of 2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on record date, subject to the approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and other statutory/regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions, and sanctions, as may be necessary. In this respect, the record date shall be decided by the Board post approval of the shareholders through postal ballot and thereafter shall be intimated to the Stock Exchanges," said Blue Star in a stock exchange filing.

“The Board has recommended a final dividend of 12/- (Rupees Twelve) per equity share of 2/- (Rupees Two) each, on pre-bonus share capital, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Consequent to approval of the proposed bonus issue by the shareholders, the dividend shall be adjusted proportionately i.e. 6/- (Rupees Six) per equity share on the increased paid up share capital (i.e. post-bonus share capital)," said Blue Star in a stock exchange filing.

"The Board has recommended a final dividend of 12/- (Rupees Twelve) per equity share of 2/- (Rupees Two) each, on pre-bonus share capital, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Consequent to approval of the proposed bonus issue by the shareholders, the dividend shall be adjusted proportionately i.e. 6/- (Rupees Six) per equity share on the increased paid up share capital (i.e. post-bonus share capital)," said Blue Star in a stock exchange filing.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew by 16.4% to 2623.83 crores for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2254.21 crores during the same period in the previous year. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, the company reported revenue from operations of 7977.32 crores, up from 6064.08 crores in the preceding fiscal year (FY22), or a growth of 31.6%.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 16.4% to 2623.83 crores for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2254.21 crores during the same period in the previous year. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, the company reported revenue from operations of 7977.32 crores, up from 6064.08 crores in the preceding fiscal year (FY22), or a growth of 31.6%.

According to the corporation, operating profit increased by 42.2% to 492.78 crores and net income increased by 31.3% to 8008.19 crores in FY23, whereas in Q4FY23 its operating profit (PBIDTA excluding Other Income) for the quarter was 179.17 compared to 142.95 crores in Q4FY22.

According to the corporation, operating profit increased by 42.2% to 492.78 crores and net income increased by 31.3% to 8008.19 crores in FY23, whereas in Q4FY23 its operating profit (PBIDTA excluding Other Income) for the quarter was 179.17 compared to 142.95 crores in Q4FY22.

Profit Before Exceptional Items jumped from 113.91 crores in Q4FY22 to 146.30 crores in Q4FY23, a 28.4% growth. Net profit for the quarter was 225.29 crores compared to 76.27 crores in Q4FY22, up by 195% YoY, whereas PAT for the year was 400.69 crores compared to 168.00 crores in FY22. 

Profit Before Exceptional Items jumped from 113.91 crores in Q4FY22 to 146.30 crores in Q4FY23, a 28.4% growth. Net profit for the quarter was 225.29 crores compared to 76.27 crores in Q4FY22, up by 195% YoY, whereas PAT for the year was 400.69 crores compared to 168.00 crores in FY22. 

From 3,204.49 crores in Q4FY22 to 4,015.63 crores in Q4FY23, revenue from the business of electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems grew by 25.3% whereas when compared to FY22, the segment growth for FY23 increased by 42.1% to 276.78 crores (from 194.82 crores). Revenue for Unitary Products increased by 38.8% from 2612.24 crores in Q4FY22 to 3626.93 crores in Q4FY23. The segment business increased from 155.86 crores in FY22 to 282.31 crores in FY23, a growth of 81.1%. 

From 3,204.49 crores in Q4FY22 to 4,015.63 crores in Q4FY23, revenue from the business of electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems grew by 25.3% whereas when compared to FY22, the segment growth for FY23 increased by 42.1% to 276.78 crores (from 194.82 crores). Revenue for Unitary Products increased by 38.8% from 2612.24 crores in Q4FY22 to 3626.93 crores in Q4FY23. The segment business increased from 155.86 crores in FY22 to 282.31 crores in FY23, a growth of 81.1%. 

Vir S. Advani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Star Limited adds, “We are delighted to report record financial performance in FY23. During the fiscal year, we improved our market share in all the businesses, commissioned the Deep Freezer manufacturing plant at Wada and the Room Air Conditioner manufacturing unit in Sri City, enhanced our R&D capabilities, deepened our distribution reach, and set up wholly owned subsidiaries in the US, Europe, and Japan in pursuit of expanding our global footprint. Blue Star is in its 80th year of operations, and as in the past, it has not only reinvented itself post the pandemic, but has emerged stronger." “With the weather forecast indicating a strong summer combined with a strong carry forward order book for our B2B businesses, we are optimistic about the prospects for Q1FY24 and FY24."

Vir S. Advani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Star Limited adds, "We are delighted to report record financial performance in FY23. During the fiscal year, we improved our market share in all the businesses, commissioned the Deep Freezer manufacturing plant at Wada and the Room Air Conditioner manufacturing unit in Sri City, enhanced our R&D capabilities, deepened our distribution reach, and set up wholly owned subsidiaries in the US, Europe, and Japan in pursuit of expanding our global footprint. Blue Star is in its 80th year of operations, and as in the past, it has not only reinvented itself post the pandemic, but has emerged stronger." "With the weather forecast indicating a strong summer combined with a strong carry forward order book for our B2B businesses, we are optimistic about the prospects for Q1FY24 and FY24."

The shares of Blue Star closed today on the BSE at 1437.60 apiece, down by 0.07% from the previous close of 1438.60.

The shares of Blue Star closed today on the BSE at 1437.60 apiece, down by 0.07% from the previous close of 1438.60.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
