Blue Star share price jumps 10% to hit 52-week high on launch of QIP1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Blue Star has set the floor price for the QIP at ₹784.55 per share. The floor price is nearly at a 2% discount to Monday’s closing price of ₹800 apiece.
Blue Star share price jumped over 10% to hit a fresh 52-week high in early trade on Wednesday after the company floated a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise funds. Blue Star shares rallied as much as 10.59% to a 52-week high of ₹884.75 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started