Blue Star stock spikes over 9% to all time high after Q2 net profit jumps 66%
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹70.77 crore in Q2FY24, an improvement of 66% over Q2FY23's net profit of ₹42.64 crore.
Shares of Blue Star, a consumer durable firm, began Tuesday's trading session strongly as investors responded positively to the company's Q2FY24 performance. The company released its Q2FY24 earnings post-market hours on Monday, with a 19.5% surge in its consolidated revenue from operations at ₹1,890 crore. In comparison, during the same period last year, the company recorded a revenue of ₹1,582 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started