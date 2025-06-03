Blue Water Logistics share price lists at 4% premium over IPO price on NSE SME

Blue Water Logistics IPO listing: Shares of the SME initial public offer (IPO) Blue Water Logistics saw a positive stock market listing on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, June 3. Blue Water Logistics share price got listed at ₹141, a premium of 4.44% over the IPO price of ₹135.

The listing price for Blue Water Logistics IPO shares was slightly higher than what the grey market signalled. Ahead of the listing, Blue Water Logistics IPO GMP was 2.96%.

The SME IPO had received a decent response from investors for its public offer.

Blue Water Logistics IPO details The ₹40.50 crore IPO of Blue Water Logistics was subscribed 9.36 times at the end of the three-day bidding period.

The public issue subscribed 6.55 times in the retail category, 14.04 times in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, and 9.87 times in the non-institutional investors (NII) category.

The IPO was open for subscription between May 27 and May 29 at a fixed price of ₹135 per share. The issue consisted entirely of a fresh share sale of 30 lakh shares, with no offer for sale component. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,32,000 by the retail investors.

Blue Water Logistics plans to use the funds raised from the initial share sale for funding the capital expenditure requirements by purchase of vehicles and its body building, meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private was the book-running lead manager of Blue Water Logistics IPO, while Maashitla Securities was the registrar for the issue.

About Blue Water Logistics Incorporated in 2010, Blue Water Logistics is a comprehensive logistics and supply chain solutions provider, offering end-to-end services across freight forwarding, customs clearance, and transportation handling. With a strong focus on delivering tailored logistics solutions, the company operates across air, sea, and land transport, supporting clients from cargo pick-up to final delivery.

Its core offerings include project logistics, supply chain management (SCM), and warehousing, ensuring a seamless and integrated logistics experience for a wide range of industries.