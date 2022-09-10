Bluechip multibagger stock may hit fresh 52-week-highs in the long run: Buy?

With a market capitalization of ₹95,042.27, Eicher Motors Ltd. is a blue-chip company that operates in the consumer discretionary sector. The cornerstone company of the Eicher Group in India and a popular choice in the country's automotive market is Eicher Motors Limited. The closing price per share for Eicher Motors Ltd. was ₹3,473.00 on Friday, up 1.38% from the previous close of ₹3,425.75. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3,513.70 reached on August 25, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹2,159.55 touched on March 8, 2022; at the last traded price it was seen trading 60.82% above the low. The stock's target price has been set at ₹4,170 by research analysts Shashank Kanodia and Raghvendra Goyal of the brokerage firm ICICI Securities, with a 12-month target period. This suggests that the stock is on track to reach new 52-week highs in that time frame.

