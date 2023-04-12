Bluechip stock Britannia Industries to turn ex-dividend tomorrow for 7200% interim dividend payout3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST
- Britannia Industries is a bluechip company that recorded a market cap of ₹102,882 Cr during today's closing.
Britannia Industries is a bluechip company that recorded a market cap of ₹102,882 Cr during today's closing. One of the top producers of food products in the nation, it operates in more than 80 countries and has significant operations in the dairy, bakery, and related snacking divisions. or a dividend payout of 7200% for FY 2022‐23, the stock is going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. This dividend payout by Britannia Industries is the highest in the last 2 years since 2021.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×