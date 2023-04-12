Bluechip stock Britannia Industries to turn ex-dividend tomorrow for 7200% interim dividend payout

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform said “The Brittania stock has been struggling to close beyond its 20 day EMA for quite some time now. The downward trend of the stock for the last couple of months has brought its valuations to a fair level currently coupled with a high ROCE that the company has. Although valuations are fair, from a technical point of view, the stock is not yet a buy at the current levels. The Buy in this stock triggers only above the 4375 level, where an inverse head and shoulder pattern gets confirmed. A breakout above this level would be a bullish indication as it would also ensure a close above some key moving averages in the short term. Once triggered, Investors can hold this stock for the long term with a SL at 4150."